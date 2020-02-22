India-bound new Volvo S90 (facelift) revealed, to rival Mercedes E-Class

The India-bound facelifted Volvo S90 has been officially revealed. The new luxury executive sedan will rival the Mercedes E-Class and the likes in India.

The Volvo S90 has received subtle visual changes with its mid-cycle refresh. On the outside, the Swedish luxury car now features a new lower front bumper, a new spoiler design, new fog lights and new rear lights, including full LED-powered signature lighting and a dynamic turn indicator. It goes without saying that there are additions to the wheel options and colour choices as well.

Getting to the interior, new features of the facelifted Volvo S90 include an advanced air cleaner with a PM 2.5 particle sensor (was exclusive to China in the old car), upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system with an upgraded amplifier and automatic vehicle noise cancellation, double USB-C charging points in the rear (as a replacement for the 12-volt outlets) and wireless charging functionality for smartphones. Buyers of the new Volvo S90 will be to select the exclusive tailored wool-blend seats, which were first introduced in the new Volvo XC90 last year.

Last year, Volvo had introduced mild-hybrid technology on the XC60 and XC90 luxury SUVs. Now, it has introduced the fuel-sipping system on the S90 as well. The company says that its mild hybrid vehicles offer up to 15% fuel savings and emission reductions.

The new Volvo S90 could be launched in India early next year. Before that, the all-new Volvo S60 will go on sale in our market, as early as in September. Another pending launch here is the facelifted Volvo XC90 that was introduced in February 2019. The old Volvo S90 is available in only the D4 Inscription configuration, for a price of INR 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom).