2021 Volvo S60 Launched In India For A Price Of INR 45.90 Lakh

Volvo just launched the 2021 S60 sedan in India today. The 2021 Volvo S60 has been launched for an introductory price of INR 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has commenced taking online bookings for the car and the deliveries will begin in the middle of March 2021. Volvo is also offering a complimentary membership to its exclusive 'Tre Kronor Experience' program to early buyers of the new S60. The Volvo S60 will see competition from the likes of the newly launched Audi A4 facelift, BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The 2021 S60 is built on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and being a Volvo, it is certainly a 5-star safety rated car by Euro NCAP. The S60 even shares a lot of its safety equipment and infotainment software with the top-of-the-line 90 Series Volvo cars and the XC60. Volvo claims that the new S60 is one of the safest cars on the road. In terms of design, the S60 looks like a typical Volvo sedan with the Thor-hammer inspired LED headlights, clean and crisp lines, a classic 3-box sedan silhouette and a well sculpted boot lid with C-shaped LED tail lamps.

Under the hood, the Volvo S60 gets a sole 2.0L turbo-petrol engine that produces 187hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission but there's no option of a diesel engine here, unlike a couple of its rivals who do offer the option of a diesel engine. We have already driven the new S60 and the driving experience is very relaxing and comforting. However, there's no hint of sportiness in how the S60 drives. It's a supremely comfortable cruiser that will take you to your destination in the lap of sophisticated luxury.

Speaking of which, the interiors of the new S60 is again very similar to other Volvo cars. There's the usual 9-inch vertically mounted Sensus touchscreen which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's minimal use of buttons and almost all functions are operated via the screen. Other features include four-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charger, reverse parking camera, panoramic sunroof, and a Harmon Kardon audio system.

The safety feature list on the S60 is more expansive. Highlight safety features include lane-keep assist, driver alert system, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation, and steering assistance systems. The new Volvo S60 is available in a sole T4 Inscription trim in India and the introductory price will be valid only for a limited number of initial bookings. If you are looking for a comfortable, stately, safe and tech loaded sedan in this space, the new Volvo S60 makes for a very compelling buy.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volvo updates and other four-wheeler news.