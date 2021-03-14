India-Bound Volvo XC60 Has Been Facelifted With Subtle Updates

Volvo has taken the wraps off the XC60 facelift, which now comes with a revised exterior design and more technology on the inside, as part of the update. The XC60 was actually Volvo's best selling model in 2020, with almost 2,00,000 units sold, and accounted for nearly 29% of Volvo Cars’ total sales. A facelift for the Volvo XC60 has thus arrived in just the right time.

Volvo XC60 - Exterior Updates

At first glance, its hard to notice any changes to the exterior design as most of the updates are concentrated on the inside. However, Volvo has thrown in a few subtle updates to the design. The XC60 new features a new front grille and a new front bumper with lots of chrome garnishes. The Volvo XC60 facelift also gets new exterior colour options and alloy wheel designs.

Also Read : Volvo To Launch Three New Models In India This Year

Volvo XC60 - Interior Updates

On the inside, Volvo has updated the infotainment system with a new android-based operating system that’s been developed in collaboration with Google. It naturally allows access to Google apps such as Google Maps and even third-party services, such as Spotify, which can be synchronized with other devices through a user account. Volvo says it offers a true “smartphone-like” experience.

To go along with this system, Volvo has launched a new Digital Services package. This will eventually be offered on all models featuring the system. The package allows access to Google apps, Google assistant, the Volvo on Call app, wireless phone charging and "all data" required to run the service.

The interior of the XC60 has also been updated with new materials. This includes leather-free options as well as ‘City Weave’ textile upholstery. There has been a certain safety upgrade with the addition of Volvo’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well.

Volvo XC60 - Powertrain Options

The current pre-facelift Volvo XC60 on sale in India is powered by a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine that's available in two states of tune - 190hp and 235hp. However, with this upcoming facelift, the XC60 will become a petrol-only model in India as the carmaker plans to have petrol and a electric-only lineup in India from 2022.

The Volvo XC40 facelift will thus be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. However, the exact state of tune of the engine in India is yet to be confirmed. Internationally, Volvo has this engine in three states of tune - T4 (190hp, turbocharged), T5 (250hp, turbocharged) and T6 (310hp, turbocharged and supercharged).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volvo updates and other four-wheeler news.