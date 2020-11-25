3rd-gen Volvo S60 India unveil to take place on 27 November

Volvo is all set to bring the 3rd-gen S60 sedan in India. The Swedish car-maker has announced that it will unveil the new luxury car in our country on 27 November. Considering the current health situation thanks to the Covid-19, the new Volvo S60 will be revealed via a digital event. As far as the launch is concerned, Volvo is expected to do that in the first quarter of 2021.

Unlike the old model, which was discontinued in India last year, the new Volvo S60 is based on the company’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It has received a perfect 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, which isn’t surprising considering that it is a Volvo. In terms of design, the new Volvo S60 looks like a shorter but more aggressive version of the Volvo S90.

Since the 3rd-gen Volvo S60 is already on sale in the global markets, we are aware of its features. However, not all of them would make it to the India-spec model. Some of the key elements that might find their way include a 9-inch central display with touch screen, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster, diamond-pattern finishes for the starter knob, and contour front seats with 6-way power adjustment, memory function, power multi-directional lumbar support and massage function.

It is being speculated that only the top-spec R-Design trim of the Volvo S60 will be launched in India. Under its hood is likely to be a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which is tuned in different states of tune for the international markets. Volvo is yet to disclose the details of the India-spec model. For the transmission, we are expecting to see an 8-speed automatic.

When launched, the new Volvo S60 will stand up against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Jaguar XE. The upcoming Audi A4 will also be a part of the competition.

