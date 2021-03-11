Volvo To Launch Three New Models In India This Year

While showcasing the XC40 Recharge in India for the first time, Volvo also revealed their plans for India for the next couple of years. The Swedish carmaker will be launching four new models in India by 2022, with a major push towards electrification. In fact, Volvo has said that they will be launching one new EV in India every year from 2021 onwards. This comes just days after Volvo announced its global plans to shift to fully electric powertrains by 2030.

To that effect, Volvo Car India has announced an accelerated schedule for our market. As per the carmaker's global plans, 50% of Volvo's annual sales are expected to be from EVs. Speaking specifically about the Indian market, Volvo ambitiously plans to have at least 80% of their sales in the country come from all-electric vehicles by 2025. This goal is part of Volvo's plan to double their sales volume in India by 2023 with electric and petrol cars.

Also Read : 2021 Volvo S60 Launched In India For A Price Of INR 45.90 Lakh

Volvo will set about this target with the launch of their first all-electric SUV - the XC40 Recharge - in October this year. Bookings for the XC40 Recharge will commence from June 2021. The Volvo XC40 Recharge was globally unveiled in 2019 and took almost two years to make it to India. When launched, it will be the most affordable luxury EV in India, positioned significantly below the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace. With a WLTP-certified range of 418km and 0-100 kph in 4.9 seconds, it also has the numbers in its favours.

Following the XC40 Recharge, Volvo will bring the C40 Recharge to India in 2022. Unveiled very recently, think of the C40 Recharge to be a SUV-coupe version of the all-electric SUV, Volvo promises one new EV will follow every year. Volvo is also setting up a dedicated micro-site on their India website for the upcoming all-electric vehicles, in order to attract potential buyers. The carmaker has already stated that they will shift all sales online internationally, though dealerships will continue to be involved heavily in the process.

As for other launches lined up from Volvo this year, the carmaker has confirmed that both the XC60 and the S90 will be launched with petrol engine options this year. Both the models will be launched with a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine, although the exact state of tune is yet to revealed. This move comes in a bid to phase out diesel engines from the carmaker's lineup in India. Currently, Volvo has three diesel vehicles in their India portfolio - the S90 sedan, the XC60 mid-size SUV and the XC90 full-size SUV.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volvo updates and other four-wheeler news.