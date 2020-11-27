2021 Volvo S60 India launch details announced - Check here!

So we finally have some details regarding the 2021 Volvo S60 India launch. The Swedish car-maker has announced that it is going to introduce the new luxury sedan in our country in March next year; the exact date, however, has not been revealed. Also, the new Volvo S60 bookings will commence from 21 January 2021 while the deliveries are set to begin from 21 March 2021.

Based on the company’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, the new Volvo S60 is already on sale in several international markets. For the Indian market, Volvo will make available only the T4 Inscription trim of the luxury sedan. Features such as a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, rear park assist camera, 4-zone climate control, wireless charging and Clean Zone air purifier tech, and more will be present.

The key exterior elements of the upcoming Volvo S60 include gorgeous LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, front grille with silver surrounds, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with 10 spokes, sporty LED taillamps with signature lighting, among others. As for the colour options, the 3rd-gen S60 will be available in 5 paint schemes namely Crystal White Pearl, Denim Blue, Fusion Red, Maple Brown, and Onyx Black.

The Indian-spec Volvo S60 will be powered by a 2.0L petrol engine which is capable of delivering 187 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The transmission provided will be an 8-speed automatic. There will be 3 drive modes as well – Comfort, Dynamic and Eco.

Being a Volvo, the new S60 sedan has a host of safety features. It will come equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, pilot assist, driver alert control, oncoming mitigation by braking, speed alert, city safety with steering support and hill start assist.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volvo updates and other four-wheeler news.