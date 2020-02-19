Exclusive: All-new Volvo S60 to be launched in India this festive season

The old Volvo S60 has been discontinued in India. The all-new Volvo S60 is now on its way to our market.

Sources privy to Volvo’s plans for India have told IndianAutosBlog.com that the company will launch the all-new S60 in the country this festive season, as early as in September. Introduced in June 2018, this is the third generation of the Swedish mid-size luxury sedan and it is already on sale globally.

Sitting on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, the third-gen Volvo S60 is a gorgeous European four-door luxury car when it comes to design and proportions. At the same time, there’s no doubt that this is the brawniest sedan with the Iron Mark logo we’ve seen till date, and something one can’t ignore about its looks is the fact that it is sort of a shortened but more aggressive Volvo S90.

The Mk3 Volvo S60 is 4,761 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,431 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,871 mm. On the outside, the fully redesigned luxury sedan features full-LED headlights with T-shaped light signature, 20-inch alloy wheels and LED rear lights.

The elegantly designed, truly Scandinavian interior comes packed with features like diamond-pattern finishes for the starter knob, driving mode controller, steering wheel controls and air vent controls, 4-zone automatic climate control, 9-inch central display with touch screen, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster and Contour front seats with 6-way power adjustment, memory function, power multi-directional lumbar support and massage function.

Like every other new-age Volvo, the all-new S60 aims to set new benchmarks in safety standards with innovative active safety features. One of its key safety technologies is City Safety with Autobrake that assists the driver in mitigating oncoming collisions by recognising pedestrians, cyclists and large animals and automatically braking in such cases.

The new generation S60 is the first Volvo offered exclusively with petrol engines. For the mileage and/or environment-conscious, plug-in hybrid powertrains are also on offer. An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard. Momentum, R-Design, Inscription and Polestar Engineered are the trim options.

163 PS T3 (FWD), 190 PS T4 (FWD) and 250 PS T5 (FWD/AWD) are the conventional petrol engine variants. These are 2.0-litre turbocharged units. The electrified options are 340 PS T6 (AWD) and 390 PS T8 (AWD), both with a 2.0-litre supercharged and turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor.

The Polestar Engineered trim sports an exclusive, 415 PS plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the T8. Additionally, it packs adjustable springs by Polestar, Ohlins shock absorbers, Polestar Engineered strut bar (front), Polestar Engineered Brembo brakes featuring 6-piston brake callipers, and 371 mm ventilated and slotted discs at the front, Polestar Engineered 19-inch 5-Y spoke forged wheels and many more exclusives.

In India, expect the 190 PS T4 (FWD) and 250 PS T5 (FWD) variants to be offered at launch. The 340 PS T6 (AWD) plug-in hybrid variant could be introduced later as a more frugal option. The Polestar Engineered trim is unlikely to be sold in our market.

Also See: 2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country - In 10 live images

With Volvo taking over two years to bring the all-new S60, we suspect the plan is to get it locally assembled at the plant located near Bangalore right from the get-go. Expect an aggressive starting price of around INR 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Swedish automaker manufactures the all-new mid-size luxury sedan at its first US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina.