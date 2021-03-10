After nearly two years of its global debut, Volvo Car India finally showcased the XC40 Recharge in India ahead of its launch in the coming months. The Swedish carmaker has revealed that the bookings for the all-electric SUV will commence in June 2021, with deliveries set to begin in a phased manner from October onwards. The launch of the new XC40 Recharge will mark the beginning of Volvo India's ambitious plan to have at least 80% of their sales in the country come from all-electric vehicles by 2025.

Based on the CMA platform, the XC40 Recharge is Volvo's first all-electric SUV. The all-electric SUV is powered by a 78kWh lithium-ion battery that's mounted low on the floor. There are two electric motors - one on each axle, thus simulating permanent all-wheel drive. Combined power output of the powertrain stands at 408hp and 660Nm of torque. The XC40 Recharge can sprint from 0-100 kph in a mere 4.9 seconds and top-speed is limited to 180kph. It has a WLTP-certified 418km of range on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the batteries can be charged via an AC charger or a DC fast-charger. When using the DC-fast charger, the XC40 can recharge from 0-80% in just 40 mins. To a regular observer, the XC40 Recharge will look mostly identical to the standard XC40 petrol. However, there are few key differences, the most notable being the sealed front grille. There are some 'Recharge' badges on the SUV also a new design for the alloy wheels to set it apart from its ICE-sibling.

Much like the Tesla cars, the Volvo XC40 Recharge also features a frunk at the front that offers a small storage space of 31 litres. Lastly, in place of the traditional fuel filling port, the XC40 Recharge gets a charging port in the same location. On the inside, the dashbaord layout and design is exactly identical to the standard XC40. The only update is in the infotainment system where it comes with Google’s Android operating system with built-in Google apps and services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store.

When launched, the Volvo XVC40 Recharge will be the most affordable luxury-EV in India. It will be positioned significantly below the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace. It is expected to be priced around INR 60 lakh (ex-showroom). Volvo also said it will launch one electric vehicle in India every year from 2021 onwards. The company even confirmed that the C40 electric crossover will also come to India.

