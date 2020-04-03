India-bound 2021 Audi A3 Sedan exterior partially leaked

03/04/2020
The India-bound 2021 Audi A3 Sedan has been spied almost completely uncovered. However, this is the long-wheelbase version (codename: Audi AU381/0 CN_KL) that is made in China. India is likely to get the standard wheelbase version, which is yet to enter production in Europe.

2021 Audi A3 Sedan Side Profile Spy Shot
The next-gen Audi A3 Sedan looks very similar to the old model from the sides.

The second-gen Audi A3 Sedan should have design cues very similar to those of the all-new Audi A3 Sportback (codename: Audi AU381/1). The new generation sedan has a profile barely any different from its predecessor, which wasn’t made in a long-wheelbase version.

The 2021 Audi A3 Sedan doesn’t try to look too coupe-ish, something we really admire about it. With a short bonnet, sleek greenhouse and a tight tail section ending with a ducktail spoiler, the all-new four-door compact luxury sedan from the four-ringed brand sticks to the perfected formula of its predecessor. The interior would be the same as that of the latest hatchback, clean, minimalistic and sophisticated just enough.

2021 Audi A3 Sedan Boot Lid Spy Shot
For the first time, the Audi A3 Sedan is going to be offered in a long-wheelbase version, in China. The LWB version will be called Audi A3 L Sedan.

The all-new Audi A3 Sedan should be slightly longer than the outgoing model, which measures 4,458 mm in length. It should be offered with a 1.5-litre TFSI petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm) w/o a mild-hybrid system, a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine in two versions (190 PS/320 Nm and 230 PS/350 Nm) and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine in three versions (116 PS/300 Nm, 150 PS/360 Nm and 190 PS/400 Nm).

As for the transmissions, buyers will have the option to go for a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The quattro AWD system will be available. Matrix LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LTE-A, Wi-Fi hotspot and Alexa will be some of the car’s main features.

2021 Audi A3 Sedan Long Wheelbase Production
The production of the 2021 Audi A3 Sedan (long-wheelbase) has begun.

Audi will likely launch the 2021 A3 Sedan in India in mid-2021. In the immediate future, the company will launch the all-new Q3 compact luxury SUV here this month.

2020 Audi A3 Sportback - IAB Rendering

