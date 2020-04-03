India-bound 2021 Audi A3 Sedan exterior partially leaked

The India-bound 2021 Audi A3 Sedan has been spied almost completely uncovered. However, this is the long-wheelbase version (codename: Audi AU381/0 CN_KL) that is made in China. India is likely to get the standard wheelbase version, which is yet to enter production in Europe.

The second-gen Audi A3 Sedan should have design cues very similar to those of the all-new Audi A3 Sportback (codename: Audi AU381/1). The new generation sedan has a profile barely any different from its predecessor, which wasn’t made in a long-wheelbase version.

The 2021 Audi A3 Sedan doesn’t try to look too coupe-ish, something we really admire about it. With a short bonnet, sleek greenhouse and a tight tail section ending with a ducktail spoiler, the all-new four-door compact luxury sedan from the four-ringed brand sticks to the perfected formula of its predecessor. The interior would be the same as that of the latest hatchback, clean, minimalistic and sophisticated just enough.

The all-new Audi A3 Sedan should be slightly longer than the outgoing model, which measures 4,458 mm in length. It should be offered with a 1.5-litre TFSI petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm) w/o a mild-hybrid system, a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine in two versions (190 PS/320 Nm and 230 PS/350 Nm) and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine in three versions (116 PS/300 Nm, 150 PS/360 Nm and 190 PS/400 Nm).

As for the transmissions, buyers will have the option to go for a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The quattro AWD system will be available. Matrix LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LTE-A, Wi-Fi hotspot and Alexa will be some of the car’s main features.

Audi will likely launch the 2021 A3 Sedan in India in mid-2021. In the immediate future, the company will launch the all-new Q3 compact luxury SUV here this month.

Also See: India-bound 2020 Audi Q5 (facelift) imagined - IAB Rendering

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source 1: new.qq.com]

[Image Source 2: sohu.com]