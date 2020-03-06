India-bound 2021 Audi A3 Sedan - IAB Rendering

The fourth-gen Audi A3 Sportback has been officially unveiled, and it will spawn the second-gen Audi A3 Sedan later this year. IAB’s rendering specialist Shoeb Kalania has created illustrations of the 2021 Audi A3 Sedan.

The next-gen Audi A3 Sedan will feature a more athletic design. It flaunts a lower and wider stance. It has a more expressive front-end comprising a wider Singleframe, dart-shaped large air inlets, flat headlights that are sleeker and include sophisticated graphics and a new bonnet with more crease lines.

On the sides, the door panels of the 2021 Audi A3 Sedan have some more convex surfaces but the greenhouse is in the same design. There’s no drama going on with the roofline either, keeping things traditional, just the way customers prefer.

Like the front fascia, the rear fascia of the Mk2 Audi A3 Sedan has a bumper. Faux air outlets are designed to give the sedan a bit sporty appeal. The new wraparound combination lamps have a more technical design. The interior would mimic that of the hatchback version, featuring a more understated design and enhanced and new technologies.

Matrix LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LTE-A and an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless smartphone charger, remote lock and unlock via smartphone and Amazon Alexa integration will be among the main features of the all-new Audi A3 Sedan.

The engine line-up should begin with the 150 PS 1.5-litre TFSI petrol unit and include even a 48-volt mild-hybrid version of the same. We expect 2.0-litre TFSI petrol, 1.6-litre TDI diesel and 2.0-litre TDI diesel units to also be offered in the upcoming compact luxury sedan.

The 2021 Audi A3 Sportback could debut in the second half of this year and go on sale in Europe by year-end. India might have to wait until next year for this Mercedes A-Class Limousine rival.