Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched: Price, Features, and More

Audi has unveiled the Q5 Bold Edition, a special version of its popular SUV, priced at Rs 72.30 lakh. Available in limited numbers, this edition boasts unique styling and premium features.

Exterior Highlights:

High-gloss black grille with black emblems

Black window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails

19-inch alloy wheels

Five color options: Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green, and Manhattan Gray

Interior Features:

Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown upholstery with Piano Black inlays

LED headlamps and taillights

Panoramic sunroof

3-zone automatic climate control

Park Assist with 360-degree camera

Power front seats with memory function for the driver

Digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting

Wireless charging

19-speaker B&O sound system

Performance:

2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 261 BHP and 370 Nm torque

0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds

Top speed of 240 km/h

All-wheel drive with 6 driving modes: Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Efficiency, Auto, and Off-Road

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition combines luxury, performance, and exclusivity, making it a standout choice in the premium SUV segment.