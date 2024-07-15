Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched: Price, Features, and More

Audi has unveiled the Q5 Bold Edition, a special version of its popular SUV, priced at Rs 72.30 lakh. Available in limited numbers, this edition boasts unique styling and premium features.

Audi Q5 Bold Edition Front Quarter

Exterior Highlights:

  • High-gloss black grille with black emblems
  • Black window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Five color options: Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green, and Manhattan Gray

Interior Features:

  • Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown upholstery with Piano Black inlays
  • LED headlamps and taillights
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • 3-zone automatic climate control
  • Park Assist with 360-degree camera
  • Power front seats with memory function for the driver
  • Digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting
  • Wireless charging
  • 19-speaker B&O sound system

Performance:

  • 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 261 BHP and 370 Nm torque
  • 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds
  • Top speed of 240 km/h
  • All-wheel drive with 6 driving modes: Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Efficiency, Auto, and Off-Road

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition combines luxury, performance, and exclusivity, making it a standout choice in the premium SUV segment.

