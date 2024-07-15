Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched: Price, Features, and More

Audi has unveiled the Q5 Bold Edition, a special version of its popular SUV, priced at Rs 72.30 lakh. Available in limited numbers, this edition boasts unique styling and premium features.
Exterior Highlights:
- High-gloss black grille with black emblems
- Black window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Five color options: Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green, and Manhattan Gray
Interior Features:
- Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown upholstery with Piano Black inlays
- LED headlamps and taillights
- Panoramic sunroof
- 3-zone automatic climate control
- Park Assist with 360-degree camera
- Power front seats with memory function for the driver
- Digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting
- Wireless charging
- 19-speaker B&O sound system
Performance:
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 261 BHP and 370 Nm torque
- 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds
- Top speed of 240 km/h
- All-wheel drive with 6 driving modes: Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Efficiency, Auto, and Off-Road
The Audi Q5 Bold Edition combines luxury, performance, and exclusivity, making it a standout choice in the premium SUV segment.