India-bound 2020 Audi Q5 (facelift) imagined - IAB Rendering

The second-gen Audi Q5 that debuted in September 2016 is set to receive a facelift this year. Global testing of the 2021 Audi Q5 has commenced, and with the changes noticed during test mule sightings, IAB's digital artist Shoeb Kalania has produced the renderings of its new exterior.

The Audi Q5 has always been a smart-looking SUV, and in its upcoming revised avatar, it will come out as a shining beacon of flawless evolution. The most significant changes will be noticed at the front. It will borrow styling bits from the models like the first-ever Audi Q8, the new Audi Q7 and maybe even the all-new Audi Q3.

The 2021 Q5 seen here sports a new grille that has contracted and more rectangular contour with silver frame and a new blacked-out honey-grille pattern. Other prominent updates include the tweaked front headlamps that appear to have a fresh internal design with multiple LED DRLs which runs across horizontally. Other than this, the fog lamp housing seems new Audi Q7-inspired and now features a significantly darker theme.

Over the sides, the use of newly designed alloys won't be a surprise, also the fenders could be new as well. The greenhouse, though, is likely to remain the same. The updated LED taillights will have a sleek chrome slat bridge which will add flair to the rear fascia. Also new will be tweaked bumper and exhaust tips. The rear quarter glass is now shadowed by a freshly added spoiler that spruce-up the visual appeal of its rear fascia.

On the inside, expect the new Audi Q5 to make use of a larger, 10.1-inches dash-mounted touchscreen infotainment system. There would be some interior colour and trim changes too.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the current engine configurations are expected to be carried over, especially in our market. While a plug-in hybrid variant is available internationally now, we doubt there'll be one here in India in the current lifecycle, with even the bigger, flagship models still remaining ICE-only offerings. For the record, the pre-facelift plug-in hybrid variant is the 55 TFSI e quattro with a 367 PS system output (2.0L petrol engine + electric motor) and a pure electric range of at least 40 km in urban areas.

It's strange to see that Audi is updating a relatively newer product, but nonetheless, it will keep the Q5 fresh and competitive in its segment against the BMW X5 and the Mercedes GLC.