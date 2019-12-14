IAB Debunks: Honda Activa 6G won’t be launched on 21 December

Contrary to a few reports that are floating online, IAB can confirm that the Honda Activa 6G won't be launched in India on 21 December 2019. There is a media event for a Honda two-wheeler scheduled on that day, but it's for the BS-VI Honda SP125.

IAB will be attending the BS-VI Honda SP 125's media ride event to bring you a detailed review. Meanwhile, let us give you a quick recap of the first BS-VI Honda motorcycle.

The new Honda motorcycle is available in two variants - drum brake and disc brake. The drum brake variant is priced at INR 72,900*, while the disc brake variant is priced at INR 77,100*. The new model features 19 new patent applications.

In terms of design, the 2020 Honda SP 125 packs a premium commuter look. The feature list includes an LED headlight and an information-packed full digital display. The console provides fuel economy rating, real-time fuel economy, Eco indicator, distance to empty, gear position indicator and a service due indicator. The aesthetics are further enhanced by fuel tank shrouds and the edgy graphics, while the 3D Honda logo in a chrome finish adds a premium touch to the motorcycle.

Mechanical specifications on the BS-VI compliant SP 125 include a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox and tuned to deliver 8 kW or 10.88 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The ACG starter system claims to deliver quiet start to the motorcycle. The BS-VI model promises a 16% higher fuel economy.

Hardware specifications include a five-step adjustable rear suspension setup and conventional telescopic forks at the front. Anchoring tasks on the base model are handled by 130 mm drum brakes on both ends in the drum brake variant. The disc brake variant differs with a 240 mm disc brake at the front. Given its displacement class, the Honda SP 125 features a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer.

*Ex-showroom Delhi