Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition launched; is funkier than standard model

Honda has launched the Grazia 125 Sports Edition in India. The new scooter is a funkier version of the standard model and should be able to lure in more young customers.

The Honda Grazia 125 is already quite a stylish scooter thanks to its overall design and attractive features. Now, to make it even more eye-catching, Honda has come up with the Grazia 125 Sports Edition. The new model has been launched in two colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red - which make all the difference.

In the Pearl Nightstar Black colour of the Grazia 125 Sports Edition, Honda has used red accents on the front fairing, under the floorboard, and on the pillion grab rail. These highlights certainly enhance the overall visual appeal and make the two-wheeler stand out and sportier. On the other hand, the Sports Red colour option also has similar accents but in white which do not spice things up a lot.

Speaking at the launch of the new Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

The Honda Grazia is an advanced 125cc urban scooter tailor-made for those riders who prefer to make an impact reflecting their youthful & Fun Persona. The all-new Grazia Sports Edition is sure to turn heads around. As the educational institutes start opening their campus, Grazia Sports Edition will be the new choice for many looking for their personal mobility on two wheels.

The new Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition has been priced at INR 82,564* which makes it the most expensive model in the scooter’s entire line-up. Following is a detailed table for reference:

Honda Grazia 125 Variant Price* Drum INR 74,329 Disc INR 81,564 Sports Edition INR 82,564

Apart from the visual elements, the new Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition remains identical to the disc brake variant of the scooter in aspects such as the engine, brakes, suspension, etc.

*Ex-showroom, Gurugram