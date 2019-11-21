Honda Activa leads highest-selling two-wheeler's chart in October

The Honda Activa continued to lead the chart of highest-selling two-wheelers in the Indian market while the Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor took the second spot. The Activa registered a 19,013 unit jump in year-on-year numbers for October while the Hero Splendor witnessed a 4,240 unit fall during the same period.

Check out the list of top 10-selling two-wheelers in India (October 2019):

Model October 2019 October 2018 Difference Honda Activa 2,81,273 2,62,260 19,013 Hero Splendor 2,64,137 2,68,377 -4,240 Hero HF Deluxe 1,85,751 2,00,312 -14,561 Bajaj Pulsar 95,509 90,363 5,146 Honda CB Shine 87,743 91,319 -3,576 TVS Jupiter 74,560 1,02,132 -27,572 Bajaj Platina 70,466 74,064 -3,598 Bajaj CT100 61,483 93,676 -32,193 TVS XL Super 60,174 82,357 -22,183 Suzuki Access 125 53,552 45,090 8,462

Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, stated at the launch event of the new SP125 BS-VI that the newly launched Honda Activa 125 BS-VI has received a positive response. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand delivered over 25,000 units of new Activa BS-VI since its launch in September 2019. The Activa 125 BS-VI is available in three variants – Standard (INR 67,490*), Alloy (INR 70,990*) and Deluxe (INR 74,490*).

Speaking about the sales performance of the Honda Activa brand, Kato said:

India’s first mass segment BS-VI two-wheeler, the new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI, has got an excellent market response. Close to 25,000 customers celebrated this festival with a Quiet Revolution.

Apart from the Hero Splendor, the Bajaj CT 100 (-32,193), TVS Jupiter (-27,572), TVS XL Super (-22,183) and the HF Deluxe (-14,561), too, witnessed massive fall in year-on-year sales in October 2019. Despite the massive fall in year-on-year sales, the TVS Jupiter remains the second-highest selling scooter in the Indian market.

Products like the Bajaj Pulsar (5,146) and the Suzuki Access 125 (8,462), on the other hand, saw some positive momentum in sales. The Suzuki Access 125 remains the third highest-selling scooter in our market. Part of the positive sales performance of the Pulsar brand can be associated with the launch of the 125 cc model. As on 23 October 2019, the Pulsar 125 had clocked 40,000 unit sales since its launch in August. The most affordable Pulsar model is available at INR 64,000* (drum) and INR 66,618* (disc).

The automobile industry is suffering from lacklustre sales due to steep price increases that were a result of revised insurance rates and the mandatory addition of ABS and CBS tech to the two-wheelers. The prices are going to rise further as manufacturers introduce BS-VI compliant variants of the existing models.

*Ex-showroom Delhi prices