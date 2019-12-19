Hyundai Aura (Hyundai Xcent successor) officially unveiled, goes on sale in Q1 2020

The Hyundai Aura, the Hyundai Xcent successor, was officially unveiled at a press event today. It will be launched in early 2020, and from then, the Hyundai Xcent will only be sold for commercial purposes.

The Hyundai Aura is the 4-door version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and so, it's mainly after the C-pillar that the major differences start becoming apparent. The sedan embodies Sensuous Sportiness, Hyundai's latest design language. At the rear, it flaunts a neatly integrated boot and compact edgy combination lamps featuring LED light guides. Unlike on the Hyundai Xcent, the license plate indentation is on the bumper. The rear-end is undoubtedly on the sporty side.

The Hyundai Aura is 3,995 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and 1,520 mm high. Its wheelbase spans a length of 2,450 mm. It offers a boot space of 402 litres. The interior is yet to be revealed, but not much is going to be different from the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in that aspect.

Key features shared with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument panel, wireless charging, rear AC vents, Arkamys sound system, a rear centre armrest and a rearview camera.

Hyundai will sell the Aura with not two but three engine options. In addition to the 83 PS 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol and 75 PS 1.2L turbocharged diesel engines of the Grand i10 Nios, there will also be a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine, likely with a maximum power output of 100 PS. Moreover, unlike in the hatchback, the diesel engine also will be BS-VI compliant right from launch.

Hyundai Aura - Engines & Transmissions

Engine Fuel Type Engine Transmission Petrol 1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT 5MT/AMT 1.0 Turbo GDi 5MT Diesel 1.2 U2 CRDi 5MT/AMT

The Hyundai Aura will compete with the likes of Hyundai Amaze, Maruti Dzire and Tata Tigor.