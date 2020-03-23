The 2020 Hyundai Verna has started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch on 26 March. Here are walkaround videos revealing the exterior & interior of Hyundai’s base 2020 Verna S and top-end 2020 Verna SX (O).

Hyundai has decided to offer the 2020 Verna in only decently and heavily equipped trims - S, S+, SX and SX (O). The YouTuber in the video says that the car is in an EX trim, but that’s a mistake. The car is in the S trim.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna S packs a lot of attractive features. It includes features like chrome radiator grille, wheel caps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual-tone interior, steering-mounted audio controls, touchscreen infotainment system, sliding centre armrest (front) with storage and more.

For LED headlamps, LED tail lights, fog lamps, electrically foldable mirrors, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, six airbags and more features, customers need to go for a higher trim.

Under the hood, the 2020 Hyundai Verna S has a 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine that produces 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard. Other trims do allow the option to go for the same engine linked to a CVT, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm) paired with a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT or a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) and a 7-speed DCT.

2020 Hyundai Verna - Specifications

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT 1.0L turbocharged petrol 120 PS 172 Nm 7-speed DCT 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT

2020 Hyundai Verna - Variant Structure

Mechanical Configuration\Trim S S+ SX SX (O) 1.5L petrol-MT ✓ - ✓ ✓ 1.5L petrol-CVT - - ✓ ✓ 1.0L petrol-DCT - - - ✓ 1.5L diesel-MT - ✓ ✓ ✓ 1.5L diesel-AT - - ✓ ✓

Hyundai will announce the prices of the 2020 Verna on 26 August. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.