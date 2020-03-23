The 2020 Hyundai Verna has started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch on 26 March. Here are walkaround videos revealing the exterior & interior of Hyundai’s base 2020 Verna S and top-end 2020 Verna SX (O).
Hyundai has decided to offer the 2020 Verna in only decently and heavily equipped trims - S, S+, SX and SX (O). The YouTuber in the video says that the car is in an EX trim, but that’s a mistake. The car is in the S trim.
The 2020 Hyundai Verna S packs a lot of attractive features. It includes features like chrome radiator grille, wheel caps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual-tone interior, steering-mounted audio controls, touchscreen infotainment system, sliding centre armrest (front) with storage and more.
For LED headlamps, LED tail lights, fog lamps, electrically foldable mirrors, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, six airbags and more features, customers need to go for a higher trim.
Under the hood, the 2020 Hyundai Verna S has a 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine that produces 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard. Other trims do allow the option to go for the same engine linked to a CVT, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm) paired with a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT or a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) and a 7-speed DCT.
2020 Hyundai Verna - Specifications
|Engine
|Maximum Power
|Maximum Torque
|Transmission
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|6-speed MT
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|CVT
|1.0L turbocharged petrol
|120 PS
|172 Nm
|7-speed DCT
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed MT
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed AT
2020 Hyundai Verna - Variant Structure
|Mechanical Configuration\Trim
|S
|S+
|SX
|SX (O)
|1.5L petrol-MT
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|1.5L petrol-CVT
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|1.0L petrol-DCT
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|1.5L diesel-MT
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|1.5L diesel-AT
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
Hyundai will announce the prices of the 2020 Verna on 26 August. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.