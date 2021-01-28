Hyundai Takes Wraps Off The Tucson N Line For International Markets

Hyundai unveiled the forth-generation Tucson for global markets last year and now, the company has taken wraps off the Tuscon N Line. Here in India, Hyundai still sells the third-generation Tucson but several international markets have already moved on to the forth-generation model. The new Hyundai Tucson N Line brings what Hyundai calls “motorsport-inspired” exterior and interior tweaks and certain trim-specific tuning as well.

Hyundai Tucson N Line - Exterior and Interior Updates

The Tucson N Line looks a lot more aggressive than its regular sibling. At the front, Hyundai's signature cascading grille is now longer and wider and on the N Line variant and there are some newer details too, including a the N Line badge. The front and rear bumpers are also bigger and more aggressive when compared to the regular Tucson.

At the rear, the Tucson N Line also gets an elongated aerodynamic spoiler along with a red reflector band and diffuser. The twin exhaust tips at the rear also look particularly sporty and aggressive. The N Line variant also gets a dual-tone paint option along with a ‘Shadow Grey’ coat that is exclusive to the N Line variant.

There aren't many changes on the inside as the dashboard layout and design is pretty similar to that of the regular Tucson. Hyundai has however added some red stitching, N logos and racier metal pedals, footrest and door steps to distinguish the Tucson N Line from its regular sibling.

Hyundai Tucson N Line: Mechanical Updates

If you equip the Tucson N Line with the optional Electronically Controlled Suspension (basically Hyundai's name for adaptive suspension), then the SUV is retuned to provide “even more driving fun”. However, as standard, the suspension setup on the Tucson N Line remains broadly unchanged from the regular Tucson.

Under the hood, just as the regular Tuscon, the N Line variant also gets the option of several engine options. Firstly, There's a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine in two states of tune. 150hp and 180hp. Then there's a 230hp petrol hybrid and even a 265hp plug-in hybrid. The Tucson N Line is even available with a 136hp 1.6-litre diesel engine option. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants however will be delivered to customers at a later stage.

Hyundai N Line Plans for India

Back here in India, Hyundai will finally be launching their N performance brand in the country this year. The first model from Hyundai's performance division will be the i20 N Line. Although the 120 N Line is powered by the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine from the regular i20, the model gets sportier looks and a revised suspension setup. Following that, Hyundai is even considering to bring the full-blown i20 N hot hatchback to India.

