All-new Hyundai Tucson with impressive & futuristic design revealed

Hyundai has released the first official images of the all-new Tucson revealing the impressive and futuristic design of the upcoming C-SUV. The primary highlights of the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson include the ‘Parametric Dynamics’ exterior design and the new InterSpace layout of the cabin.

Astonishing Exterior

We have to admit that the new Hyundai Tucson looks astonishing, so much so that it stands well above the design of the current 2020 Tucson that was launched in India in July at a starting price of INR 22.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai’s phenomenal ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design language contains jewel-like details which are prominent on the new Tucson’s front end that consists of the Parametric Hidden Lights. These signature DRLs are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like front grille and are only visible when turned on.

The side profile of the new Hyundai Tucson is as sporty, bold, and muscular as its front profile. The angular body panels are yet another interpretation of the Parametric Design. Moving to the rear, the striking LED taillight cluster and signature lighting ensure that the new Tucson impresses everyone from all its angles.

Overall, the new Tucson’s body is bigger and wider than ever before. It has a long hood and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that gives it a coupe-like character. It is the first C-SUV in its class to be available in both short and long wheelbases, depending on the region, to meet diverse market needs.

InterSpace Interior

Hyundai likes to call the ‘spacious interior’ of the new Tucson as InterSpace. There is an ample amount of organised cabin space here. The Korean company has revised the overall layout of Tucson’s interior. For example, the instrument cluster is lowered down and the gauge cluster housing has been removed for a decluttered surface. As can be seen in the official image, a large touchscreen display dominates the centre console.

It seems that the whole idea behind the design of Tucson’s InterSpace is to provide a clean and spacious cabin with tech-laden features.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson will make its world premiere digitally on 15 September. Regarding its arrival here in India, we think that would happen sometime in 2021. The fourth-generation Tucson will certainly attract a big premium over the price of the current model. Any guesses by how much though? Let us know in the comments.