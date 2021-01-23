Hyundai recently shared a few teaser images of its upcoming all-new Bayon SUV, revealing a few of the key details of the car including its front-fascia design. Following the same, images of both the interior as well as the exterior of the production ready-iteration of the Bayon was leaked on the internet.

The design falls in line with the company’s current design language. The front of the car looks similar to the new-gen i20 that was recently launched in the Indian market. The car looks butch with a few notable styling changes.

At the front-end, the Bayon also gets elements inspired by the Kona. It gets a large grille along with a dual-headlamp with LED DRLs sitting atop the actual headlight units. The massive grille is flanked by daytime running lights.

At the side, the Bayon resembles the i20 apart from the slightly tweaked window line design. The car now sits on a set of the same wheels as the Euro-spec i20 as well. At the rear, the car gets arrow-shaped LED brake lights that are linked with the help of a light bar stretching across the width of the tailgate. Skid plates both at the front and the back gives the car a much-needed muscular stance.

On the inside, the car gets a large floating touchscreen infotainment system that dominates the dash. Other elements in the cabin including the upholstery, steering wheel and the instrument cluster seems to be inspired from the i20 as well.

With all the resemblance with the i20, it is hard to rule out the possibility that the Bayon could very well be a replacement for the i20 Active, the crossover version of the previous-gen model of the hatchback. The Korean manufacturer has confirmed that the Bayon will go on sale as the most affordable SUV in its line up in Europe in the first of 2021.

