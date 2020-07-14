With its industry-first “The Next Dimension” augmented reality project, Hyundai Motors India has used the space to not just showcase the Hyundai Creta and Verna, but also launch the brand new 2020 Hyundai Tucson. The Hyundai Tucson will be available in a total of 3 different trims with the option of two transmission options, along with an optional four-wheel drive variant. The petrol version of the new Hyundai Tucson will be priced at INR 22.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base GL(O) version and INR 23.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher GLS variant. Talking about its diesel variants, the Hyundai Tucson will retail at INR 24.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GL(O) variant, INR 25.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GLS variant and INR 27.03 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line GLS 4WD version.

Talking about the exterior, the new 2020 Hyundai Tucson features subtle design upgrades to spruce the overall styling. At the front, you get Hyundai’s Signature Cascading Design, chrome-plated grille and wrap-around LED headlights with LED DRLs. At the side, you get 18-inch alloy wheels and at the rear, you will find LED tail lamps as well. In terms of its interior design, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson gets all-black theme with black leather upholstery and black leather inserts on the dashboard.

Sticking to the interior, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson also gets a whole host of added convenience, comfort and safety features. You now get a 10-way electrically-adjustable driver’s side seat, 8-way power adjustable front passenger seat, 8-speaker Infiniti premium sound system, height-adjustable hands-free powered tailgate and a wireless phone charger as well. You also get an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, along with Hyundai Bluelink Connectivity app suite. This is in addition to features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and an electronic parking brake.

Talking about the new 2020 Hyundai Tucson’s performance, as we mentioned, it offers the choice of two engine options - a 2.0-litre petrol making 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, the second is a 2.0-litre diesel unit making 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. While the petrol gets a 6-speed automatic transmission, the diesel gets a 8-speed automatic. For more adventure-loving customers, Hyundai also offers you an 4WD variant, but it can only be had with the more powerful diesel engine option.

