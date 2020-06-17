Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a price hike in India - IAB Report

17/06/2020
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has received a price hike in India. Various configurations of the car are now a little more expensive.

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Turbo Front Three Quarters
Hyundai has likely discontinued the Grand i10 Nios Turbo GDi Dual Tone.

In February, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios received had a Turbo GDi variant. This variant was available in Sportz and Sportz Dual Tone trims, for a price of INR 7,68,050* and INR 7,73,350* respectively. Now, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo GDi costs INR 7,70,050* in the Sportz trim. The price list on the company’s official website no longer includes the Dual Tone trim, which should mean that it has been discontinued.

In April, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios range was further expanded with the launch of a CNG variant. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG was launched in Magna and Sportz trims, for a price of INR 6,62,610* and INR 7,16,350* respectively. Now, the CNG variant in the same trims costs INR 6,64,610* and INR 7,18,350* respectively.

From the time Hyundai launched the Grand i10 Nios in India, the prices have gone up across the range. The prices of the car's diesel engine variant have gone up the most, by up to INR 30,020. Do note that this model has been BS6 compliant right from launch. The new Turbo GDi and CNG variants that were launched later also were BS6 compliant right from the get-go.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Price*

ConfigurationLaunch PriceLatest Price
1.2 petrol MT EraINR 4,99,990INR 5,06,990
1.2 petrol MT MagnaINR 5,84,610INR 5,91,610
1.2 petrol MT SportzINR 6,38,350INR 6,45,350
1.2 petrol MT Sportz Dual ToneINR 6,68,350INR 6,75,350
1.2 petrol MT AstaINR 7,13,950INR 7,20,950
1.2 petrol AMT MagnaINR 6,37,610INR 6,44,610
1.2 petrol AMT SportzINR 6,98,350INR 7,05,350
1.2 petrol-CNG MT MagnaINR 6,62,610INR 6,64,610
1.2 petrol-CNG MT SportzINR 7,16,350INR 7,18,350
1.0 petrol MT SportzINR 7,68,050INR 7,70,050
1.0 petrol MT Sportz Dual ToneINR 7,73,350-
1.2 diesel MT MagnaINR 6,70,090INR 7,00,110
1.2 diesel MT Sportz-INR 7,53,850
1.2 diesel MT AstaINR 7,99,450INR 8,29,450
1.2 diesel AMT SportzINR 7,85,350INR 8,15,350

