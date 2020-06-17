Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a price hike in India - IAB Report

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has received a price hike in India. Various configurations of the car are now a little more expensive.

In February, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios received had a Turbo GDi variant. This variant was available in Sportz and Sportz Dual Tone trims, for a price of INR 7,68,050* and INR 7,73,350* respectively. Now, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo GDi costs INR 7,70,050* in the Sportz trim. The price list on the company’s official website no longer includes the Dual Tone trim, which should mean that it has been discontinued.

In April, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios range was further expanded with the launch of a CNG variant. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG was launched in Magna and Sportz trims, for a price of INR 6,62,610* and INR 7,16,350* respectively. Now, the CNG variant in the same trims costs INR 6,64,610* and INR 7,18,350* respectively.

From the time Hyundai launched the Grand i10 Nios in India, the prices have gone up across the range. The prices of the car's diesel engine variant have gone up the most, by up to INR 30,020. Do note that this model has been BS6 compliant right from launch. The new Turbo GDi and CNG variants that were launched later also were BS6 compliant right from the get-go.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Price*

Configuration Launch Price Latest Price 1.2 petrol MT Era INR 4,99,990 INR 5,06,990 1.2 petrol MT Magna INR 5,84,610 INR 5,91,610 1.2 petrol MT Sportz INR 6,38,350 INR 6,45,350 1.2 petrol MT Sportz Dual Tone INR 6,68,350 INR 6,75,350 1.2 petrol MT Asta INR 7,13,950 INR 7,20,950 1.2 petrol AMT Magna INR 6,37,610 INR 6,44,610 1.2 petrol AMT Sportz INR 6,98,350 INR 7,05,350 1.2 petrol-CNG MT Magna INR 6,62,610 INR 6,64,610 1.2 petrol-CNG MT Sportz INR 7,16,350 INR 7,18,350 1.0 petrol MT Sportz INR 7,68,050 INR 7,70,050 1.0 petrol MT Sportz Dual Tone INR 7,73,350 - 1.2 diesel MT Magna INR 6,70,090 INR 7,00,110 1.2 diesel MT Sportz - INR 7,53,850 1.2 diesel MT Asta INR 7,99,450 INR 8,29,450 1.2 diesel AMT Sportz INR 7,85,350 INR 8,15,350

