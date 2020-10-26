This is How Performance-Oriented Hyundai Creta N-Line Could Look Like

The Hyundai Creta has been a celebrated moniker in India falling under the mid-SUV segment, one of the fastest-growing category in the country. While the competition is getting tougher with every passing day, our in-house designer Shoeb is ready with yet another idea for the good folks at Hyundai. After rendering the Creta Black Edition, Shoeb has now rendered the performance-oriented Creta N-Line.

As the other models in the brand's stable are getting the N-Line treatment, we couldn’t help but wonder about the possibility of the Creta getting one. Hyundai’s range of N-Line cars is purposed towards performance. This includes a sporty powertrain as well as a few tweaks on the outside that make the car look different from its standard versions.

The rendering of Hyundai Creta N-Line gives us an idea of how the car would look like in the flesh. Staring at the front, it now gets a new grille that is a step away from the conventional chrome unit on the model on sale. Also on offer, is a new bumper that looks beefier and sits lower with new intakes and fog lamps. The mid-SUV now sits on a set of bigger wheels that are blackened to convey its sporty intentions. Speaking of blackened elements, the Hyundai Creta N-Line shown here is a dual-tone model that comes with blacked-out roof and ORVMs.

The first-gen Creta which dominated the mid-SUV segment faced stiff competition when Kia launched the Seltos in India. And to level the ground, Hyundai launched the all-new Creta this year. The SUV came with radical changes in terms of design and new powertrain options. Needless to say, the underlying principle of the car worked and the Creta garnered healthy demand since its launch.

In addition to this, to make the deal even sweeter, Hyundai recently introduced a new petrol base variant for the car bringing down its entry point to INR 9.82 lakh* for the 'E' variant, which earlier started at INR 9.98 Lakh* for the EX variant.

Also Read: Hyundai Launches ‘Smart Cars for Smart India’ Campaign

The new Creta gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with it are the new multifunction D-cut steering wheel and 7-inch instrument panel with digital display. Also on offer is an 8-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), window sunshade and panoramic sunroof, among others, to give a plush feel to the cabin.