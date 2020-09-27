Hyundai Launches ‘Smart Cars for Smart India’ Campaign

Hyundai has launched its new ‘Smart Cars for Smart India’ campaign under which the Korean automobile company is promoting the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura as smart cars for the new age and technological savvy customers in the country. All three of these cars come equipped with a plethora of interesting features and provide the buyers with a handful of choices when it comes to engine, transmission, and fuel options.

Speaking about the new Smart Cars for Smart India campaign, Mr Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:

Hyundai has a very strong customer-centric product development strategy that enables it to empower the customers with benchmark product offerings. Our product strategy is to constantly innovate and develop smart cars for smart India catering to the needs of tech-savvy millennial customers seeking best-in-segment technology, features, and quality. Since its inception, Hyundai has offered products that are smart on style, substance, and technology across all the segments making it the most loved and trusted brand of choice of Indian customers.

The latest Smart Cars for Smart India campaign highlights Hyundai’s constant efforts to provide best-in-segment features in its cars. The company is known for making vehicles that are loaded with impressive elements up to the brim. Whether we talk about hatchbacks, sedans or SUVs, the Korean carmaker tries to provide as many interesting, practical, and usable features (such as wireless charging, touchscreen infotainment system, stylish projector LED headlamps) as possible.

With decades of experience in the industry, Hyundai recognises the preferences of the customers and conforms to the highest standards of style, safety, design, technology, quality and performance. Some of the key examples of Hyundai’s smart cars that offer the customers stylish design, most advanced features, and a variety of powertrain options are the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura.

Also Read: All-new Hyundai Tucson with impressive & futuristic design revealed

In other news, Hyundai has recently launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition in India. The new variant of the Grand i10 is based on the Magna variant of the car and comes with some extra features. With the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, the company is aiming to lure in more customers during the upcoming festive season in the country.