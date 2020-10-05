Hyundai Creta Black Edition Rendered, Looks Like a Sinister SUV

Hyundai Motors India Ltd, country's second-largest car producer and largest exporter launched the all-new Creta earlier this year, creating ripples in the market with the new offering. Hyundai Creta is one of the most recognized nameplates in India and also one of the most successful SUVs with over 500,000 units sold till date including both the old and new-gen models.

Ever since it was launched in March, despite the market slump, Creta has been garnering a massive response from the market to a tune that it has become most sold SUV for straight months. But what if Hyundai Creta is given a makeover to make it look more aggressive and sinister?

Our in house designer Shoeb decided to play with the Hyundai Creta’s brilliant design by converting it into a Black Edition model. In his rendering, Shoeb highlights how the Hyundai Creta Black Edition could look like if this SUV ever comes to reality (fingers crossed).

What he has done in the digital rendering is remove all chrome and brushed elements and replaced them with black elements right from the massive grille to skid plate at the front, alloy wheels and door handles at the side and even the roof rails are matte black in shade.

We are assuming that the tech-laden cabin of the Hyundai Creta with the BlueLink connectivity suite, wireless charging and more also gets the same black treatment to add a sporty touch inside as well.

Just so you know, Hyundai is offering the new Creta with a Turbo variant that gets many sporty elements to complement the engine well, which is a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

If the Hyundai Creta Black Edition ever becomes a reality, it will go well with the Creta Turbo variants. Speaking of regular powertrain options, the BS-VI Hyundai Creta gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can be availed with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Creta is priced starting at INR 9.99 Lakh* in the Indian market and goes up against the likes of Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

*Ex-showroom