Hyundai Creta gets a facelift in Russia - IAB Report

The first-gen Hyundai Creta has been replaced with the second-gen model in India last month. In Russia, it has received its mid-life facelift.

The facelifted first-gen Hyundai Creta launched in Russia has a design different from that of the same model that was launched in India in 2018. Brazil, similarly, had received a different facelifted first-gen Hyundai Creta last year.

The new Hyundai Creta launched in Russia doesn’t have substantial changes from the old model. The most noticeable revision is the radiator grille inserts that are small horizontal stripes in a checkered pattern. While the front bumper is the same, it doesn’t have the faux skid plate look unlike in the old model. The front fog lamps are more compact.

On the sides, the 2020 Hyundai Creta for Russia features new alloy wheels. The rear end is the same. The interior of the new model is also no different from that of the old model.

Hyundai has kept the engine and transmission options of the Creta in Russia unchanged post facelift. Buyers can go for either a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The 1.6-litre engine produces 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 150.7 Nm of torque at 4,850 rpm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre engine develops 149.6 PS at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. It is available with only a 6-speed automatic transmission. Irrespective of the engine-transmission combination selected, buyers do have an option for an AWD system.

Hyundai manufactures the new Creta in Russia locally at its St. Petersburg plant. The company has priced the new model from RUB 9,75,000 (INR 9,97,403.35).

