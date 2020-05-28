Hyundai compact MPV (Ertiga rival) spied for the first time

The Hyundai compact MPV that will compete with the Maruti Ertiga (Suzuki Ertiga) from 2021 has been spied for the first time. The upcoming seven seater MPV is being developed and tested in South Korea.

The Hyundai compact MPV apparently has a bloated body that is typical of MPVs. However, the design is likely to be much more interesting than the Maruti Ertiga’s. The above spy shot suggests that it will flaunt a huge Cascading grille, two-tier headlamps or ‘Composite Light’ design in Hyundai lingo, and curvy and super-sleek mirrors similar to those of the 2020 Hyundai i20.

The second spy shot reveals that the Hyundai compact MPV features a sharply rising belt line like the Mahindra Marazzo. We can also see that the tail lamps have a vertical LED structure. The brand logo is right in the centre. Up top, flush roof rails and a shark fin antenna are present on the new MPV.

Hyundai does not plan to launch this compact MPV in India. Currently, the only market for which the company has confirmed it is Indonesia, where MPVs are in high demand. With a renewed focus on the South East Asian countries, the South Korean automaker will kick off its next innings by launching new models made in the region, including this MPV.

Hyundai is in the process of setting up its first manufacturing plant in Indonesia in Kota Deltamas, a district in the outskirts of Jakarta. The compact MPV seen here will be manufactured at this plant, and, in fact, it will be the first model to roll off the production line there. Its series production will begin in the second half of 2021. The annual production capacity of this manufacturing facility will be 1,50,000 units. The company plans to make compact SUV and sedan models also there.

In India, Hyundai plans to launch a 7-seat Creta (Creta seven seater) and a 7-seat Tucson (Tucson seven seater) in the future. The latter will be a derivative of the fourth-gen Tucson that will break cover later this year. The company has confirmed that it will manufacture the next-gen Tucson in India.

With two locally manufactured seven seater SUVs in the pipeline, and seeing that Kia plans to launch a compact MPV in India, it’s understandable why Hyundai doesn’t want to launch an MPV in India at the moment.

[Image Source: autospy.net]