Hyundai Aura starts reaching dealerships, interior leaked

The Hyundai Aura has started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch on 21 January 2020. Just days before its launch, spy shots have leaked its interior design and equipment.

As seen in the latest spy photographs, the Hyundai Aura features a very Grand i10 Nios look-alike cabin. The only main difference is the use of bronze colour inserts on its dashboard and other interior panels. It carries the same dashboard layout featuring an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, merged with the instrument panel like in luxury cars. The all-new sub-4 metre sedan boasts a leather-wrapped steering wheel which is claimed to be first-in-segment and so is the wireless charging feature. It also uses the same switch gears and semi-digital instrument panel (5.3-inch digital speedometer & MID). It will also feature a USB charger, iBlue Audio remote start phone app compatibility and Arkamys premium sound system.

The Hyundai Aura will be made available in E, S, SX, SX+ and SX (O) variants. Its exterior features include projector headlamps and fog lamps, twin boomerang daytime running LEDs, projector fog lamps, LED taillights and 15-inch diamond-cut alloys.

The Hyundai Aura will be available in the following mechanical configurations:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission 1.2L Kappa petrol 83 PS 11.6 kg.m (113.76 Nm) 5 MT/AMT 1.2L ECOTORQ diesel 75 PS 19.4 kg.m (192.21 Nm) 5 MT/AMT 1.0L T-GDI petrol 100 PS 17.5 kg.m (171.62 Nm) 5 MT

The Aura will be sold in also a bi-fuel variant with 1.2L Kappa petrol-CNG engine. The output figures of the same are unknown at the moment. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

The Hyundai Aura will rival the likes of other compact sedans in the market such as Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and the Tata Tigor. In similar updates, the next-gen Hyundai Creta will be officially revealed on 6th February 2020 in India.

[Image Source: team-bhp.com]