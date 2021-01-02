2021 KTM 390 Adventure now available in Malaysia at INR 5.60 lakh

The KTM 390 Adventure has finally made its way to Malaysia. The highly popular and fun-to-ride single-cylinder ADV has been launched in the Southeast Asian country at MYR 30,800 that converts to INR 5.60 lakh. Along with the 390 Adventure, the Austrian brand has also introduced the KTM 250 Adventure in the country. The quarter-litre dual-purpose motorcycle has been priced at MYR 21,500 (INR 2.48 lakh).

2021 KTM 390 Adventure Specs

Bringing the 390 Adventure to life is a 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It is a highly successful motor which has already proved its mettle in the KTM 390 Duke. It features 4 valves and a DOHC set up. It is capable of pumping out 44 bhp of max power at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. Handling the transmission duties here is a 6-speed gearbox that has an assist and slipper clutch for company. KTM is also providing an optional quick-shifter that costs MYR 1600 (INR 29,000).

2021 KTM 390 Adventure Hardware

The suspension setup on the 390 Adventure includes WP Apex 43mm USD forks adjustable for compression and rebound. At the rear, there is a WP Apex monoshock that is also adjustable for rebound and preload. For the brakes, there’s a 320mm rotor at the front and a 230mm rotor at the rear. The dual-channel ABS from Bosch is also available and can be switched off for the rear wheel.

2021 KTM 390 Adventure Features

Some of the key features of the 390 Adventure consist of a ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, full-digital and full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp, and LED DRLs. The wheel setup on the motorcycle includes a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel. The 390 Adventure also has a large 14.5L fuel tank.

