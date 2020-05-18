Prices of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 have been increased. Both the quarter-litre motorcycles now cost INR 4,736 more.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 were launched in India in February this year. The Swedish 250 Twins received quite some attention because of their dynamic styling which was something that the Indian audience hadn’t witnessed in the 250 cc segment before. Apart from the unique aesthetics, another reason why the Husqvarna 250 Twins quickly became a topic of discussion was their attractive prices.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 were launched with an introductory price tag of INR 1,80,032*. The introductory price is no longer applicable, and the regular price is INR 4,736 higher. This means that both the Husqvarna 250s now cost INR 1,84,768*.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Svartpilen 250 INR 1,80,032 INR 1,84,768 INR 4,736 Vitpilen 250 INR 1,80,032 INR 1,84,768 INR 4,736

Apart from the price hike, no changes have been implemented in either of the motorbikes.

Being a cafe-racer, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 features a slightly lean-forward riding stance thanks to the low-set clip-on handlebars. On the other hand, the Svartpilen 250 is more of a scrambler and thus, has been equipped with a high-rise off-road style handlebar. It also has a more relaxed riding position. Apart from that, Husqvarna has also added a luggage rack on the fuel tank of the Svartpilen 250.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Key Features

Full LED-lighting

Fully-digital instrument console

State-of-the-art Bosch ABS

Light and strong steel trellis frame

WP suspension setup

Premium and high-quality materials

ByBre brakes

As for the performance, both the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 share the 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine which is also fitted in the KTM 250 Duke. This liquid-cooled mill in the Huskies churns out 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

