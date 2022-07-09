Hundreds of Ambulances Delivered to Bihar Govt by Pinnacle Industries

Pinnacle Industries has successfully designed, developed & delivered 226 Basic Life Support Ambulances to the Bihar Govt as a part of the larger order to supply 466 ambulances to the state's Department of Health.

The vehicles were inaugurated and flagged off at the hands of the Honorable Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar, in the presence of Shri Tarkishore Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Bihar, and Shri Mangal Pandey, Health Minister, Government of Bihar.

These basic life support ambulances are designed and developed by Pinnacle Industries to enable and provide the necessary medical support to the patients during the emergency transit, particularly to the patients living in the tribal, rural & urban geographies of Bihar.

Pinnacle’s basic life support ambulances are equipped with an efficient oxygen delivery system, portable air-way care system (PACS), delivery of IV infusion solutions, regular diagnosis, patient handling equipment, etc. to provide primary and emergency healthcare and treatment to the patients in transit. These ambulances will enable the health department to expand and establish a robust healthcare infrastructure in the state through an efficient referral network.

Speaking at the achievement, Mr. Arihant Mehta, President, Pinnacle Industries Limited, said, “The healthcare infrastructure in India is rapidly evolving, and medical transportation is becoming a key part of healthcare innovation. We are extremely grateful to the Government of Bihar for partnering with us and giving us this opportunity. Being a leading company for designing and developing certified and regulatory-compliant ambulances and medical application vehicles, Pinnacle Industries has proven to be a successful partner to governments and healthcare organisations to create an efficacious healthcare transportation ecosystem. We look forward to providing world-class healthcare mobility solutions in India with our industry-leading products and designs.”