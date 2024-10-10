Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86, Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness. He was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for routine health checks, where he later moved to the ICU. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed his passing in a late-night statement.

Ratan Tata, who became chairman in 1991, transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse. His leadership saw iconic milestones such as the development of the Tata Nano and the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover. Tata’s legacy of innovation, integrity, and social impact will continue to influence generations.