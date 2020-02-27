BS-VI Honda Activa 125 recalled over two issues - Here's to how to check if your unit is affected

Honda has announced a recall for its BS-VI Activa 125, which it had launched as its first BS-VI two-wheeler in September 2019. The recall notice talks about two issues that need to be addressed.

Honda says that the cooling fan cover and oil gauge of the BS-VI Activa 125 needs to be replaced. However, the company hasn't disclosed what is the issue with these parts. It has also said that the owner’s manual of the scooter will also be updated. The entire task of inspection and rectification would take around 30 minutes and will be carried out free of cost. Owners will need to take their BS-VI Activa 125 to an authorised dealership.

If you are wondering whether your BS-VI Honda Activa 125 is affected by this recall or not, you can confirm it by visiting this page on Honda’s website. All you have to do is enter your VIN (Frame Number).

In its BS-VI avatar, the Honda Activa 125 packs several styling and mechanical upgrades. The design updates include LED headlight with signature LED Position Lamp, new semi-digital instrument console, 5-in-1 key slot, external fuel lid, front glove box and a side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor.

Powering the new Activa 125 is a BS-VI 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection. It produces 8.29 PS of peak power at 6,500 rpm and, as per Honda, is 13% more fuel-efficient than the BS-IV unit. The new engine also benefits from Honda Eco Technology (HET), Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), a new ACG silent start system and Idling Stop System.

The BS-VI Honda Activa 125 is available in three variants: Standard (INR 67,490*), Alloy (INR 70,990*) and Deluxe (INR 74,490*). Buyers can choose from four colour options: Pearl Precious White, Midnight Blue Metallic, Heavy Grey Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic.

In other news, since the launch of the BS-VI Activa 125, Honda has sold over 3 lakh BS-VI two-wheelers in India and claims to have completed the transition to 100% BS-VI production. Today, Honda has five BS-VI compliant models on sale - Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio and Shine.

*Ex-showroom Delhi