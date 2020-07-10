Honda has announced a new digital, secure, and convenient ‘Online Booking’ platform for its customers in India. It will allow prospective buyers to book their favourite Honda two-wheeler without stepping out from the comfort of their homes.

Considering the current health situation in the country created by the deadly coronavirus, Honda’s new online booking platform is a great initiative. It provides a quick, seamless, and transparent booking experience for customers. They can choose their favourite Honda two-wheeler, select the variant, colour and the authorised dealer of their choice and complete their booking in 6 easy steps.

Speaking about Honda’s new online booking platform, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said:

Digitisation is the key to connect with the contactless customers in this era of new normal. The online booking platform on our official website maximises customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda two-wheeler without stepping out. The entire vehicle selection and booking journey is secured and has been compressed into a few simple clicks thus allowing customers to relax with peace of mind.

Following are the steps required to book a Honda two-wheeler using the company’s online booking platform:

Visit Honda’s official website and click on the ‘Book Now’ tab.

Enter your personal details allowing the system to share the booking receipt later on your respective email address and mobile number.

Select category (motorcycle or scooter), model details (model name, colour and variant) and location (state, city).The intuitive system immediately shows the effective price of the model. You can select the dealership of your choice amongst the list of Honda’s authorised dealerships.

The system then gives you an option to review and make changes, if any, in the booking.

Post verification, you can choose your preferred secured payment option to pay the online booking amount of INR 1,999 which is directly transferred to the respective dealer that you selected earlier.

Once the payment is approved, you receive a Unique Booking Number via mail and SMS. This reference number has to be shared for all future communication with the dealership.

In case the booking has been cancelled, the entire booking amount will be refunded to you without deducting any transaction charges.

Honda is not the only two-wheeler manufacturer to introduce such a digital online booking platform. Last month, Royal Enfield also launched its Contactless Purchase and Contactless Service options in India to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure their maximum safety and convenience.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.