2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 launched, prices start at INR 1,06,687

Honda has extended its BS6 product line-up in the country yet again by launching the new 2020 Honda X-Blade BS6. The advanced, sporty and stylish 160cc motorcycle has two variants available at a starting price of INR 1,06,687*.

The 2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in its segment. It features a very attractive Robo-faced LED headlamp which gives the bike a good road presence. The sharp body panels and sculpted fuel tank impart a sporty visual appeal. The motorbike also has a side-mounted exhaust with dual outlets, razor-edged LED taillamp, groovy pillion grab rail, stylish wheel stripes, sporty engine cowl and front fender cover, and updated dynamic graphics. The new 2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 has an engine kill switch and a fully-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator. The motorcycle also features ABS.

Powering the new X-Blade BS6 is a 162.71cc single-cylinder engine which comes with a needle bearing rocker arm for smooth power delivery and reduced frictional losses. The air-cooled mill also has a counterweight balancer which reduces vibrations and helps in delivering smooth acceleration from low to high rpm. Honda has also added its PGM-Fi and HET technology in the 2020 X-Blade BS6.

As far as the power and torque output is concerned, the 2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 has 10.2 kW or 13.86 PS of maximum power which is produced at 8000 rpm whereas the peak torque of 14.7 Nm kicks in at 5500 rpm. For transmission, we have a 5-speed unit.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Livo BS6 launched, prices start at INR 69,422

The new 2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 is available in two variants - Single Disc and Dual Disc - and both of them have 4 colour options including Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

Variant Price* 2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 Single Disc INR 1,06,687 2020 Honda X-Blade BS6 Dual Disc INR 1,10,968

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi