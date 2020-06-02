BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream launched, prices start at INR 64,505 - IAB Report

02/06/2020
The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream has been launched in India. The 110 cc commuter motorcycle is available in two variants with a starting price of INR 64,505*.

For a refreshed look, the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream comes with new stylish graphics, attractive body-coloured rearview mirrors and chrome muffler cover.

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Specs

The new BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream uses a revised 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which comes equipped with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology which maximises performance and fuel efficiency by reducing friction. The fuel-injected engine has been tuned to produce 6.7 kW or 9.10 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit.

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Features

For a refreshed look, the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream comes with new stylish graphics, attractive body-coloured rearview mirrors and chrome muffler cover. The silver alloy wheels also add to the commuter’s overall visual appeal. Some of the other key features of the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream include:

  • Silent start with ACG
  • Engine start/stop switch
  • DC headlamp for steady illumination
  • Integrated headlamp beam and passing switch
  • Longer and comfortable seat
  • CBS
  • Maintenance-free battery
  • Tubeless tyres with rear HET tyre for low rolling resistance
  • Seal chain for low maintenance and high durability
  • Drum brakes

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length2,044 mm
Width736 mm
Height1,076 mm
Wheelbase1,285 mm
Ground clearance162 mm
Kerb weight112 kg
Seat height790 mm
Seat length735 mm
Fuel tank capacity9.1 litres

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Variants, Colours & Price

The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe.

VariantColourPrice*
Standard (STD)Black with Blue, Black with Cabin Gold, Black with Red, Black with GreyINR 64,505
Deluxe (DLX)Black, Athletic Blue Metallic, Geny Grey Metallic, Imperial Red MetallicINR 65,505

Also Read: India no longer Honda’s biggest two-wheeler market

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Rivals

The new BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream will lock horns with the TVS Radeon BS6, BS6 Bajaj CT 110 and the likes.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Honda CD 110 Dream - Image Gallery

