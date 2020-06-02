BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream launched, prices start at INR 64,505 - IAB Report

The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream has been launched in India. The 110 cc commuter motorcycle is available in two variants with a starting price of INR 64,505*.

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Specs

The new BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream uses a revised 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which comes equipped with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology which maximises performance and fuel efficiency by reducing friction. The fuel-injected engine has been tuned to produce 6.7 kW or 9.10 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit.

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Features

For a refreshed look, the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream comes with new stylish graphics, attractive body-coloured rearview mirrors and chrome muffler cover. The silver alloy wheels also add to the commuter’s overall visual appeal. Some of the other key features of the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream include:

Silent start with ACG

Engine start/stop switch

DC headlamp for steady illumination

Integrated headlamp beam and passing switch

Longer and comfortable seat

CBS

Maintenance-free battery

Tubeless tyres with rear HET tyre for low rolling resistance

Seal chain for low maintenance and high durability

Drum brakes

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2,044 mm Width 736 mm Height 1,076 mm Wheelbase 1,285 mm Ground clearance 162 mm Kerb weight 112 kg Seat height 790 mm Seat length 735 mm Fuel tank capacity 9.1 litres

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Variants, Colours & Price

The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe.

Variant Colour Price* Standard (STD) Black with Blue, Black with Cabin Gold, Black with Red, Black with Grey INR 64,505 Deluxe (DLX) Black, Athletic Blue Metallic, Geny Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic INR 65,505

BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream Rivals

The new BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream will lock horns with the TVS Radeon BS6, BS6 Bajaj CT 110 and the likes.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi