2020 Honda Africa Twin deliveries delayed until 2021 - Report

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin was launched in India earlier this year. The deliveries of the new ADV were scheduled to start in May. However, they are now suspected to get delayed until 2021. But there’s a catch.

Honda launched the 2020 Africa Twin in our country in early March, days before the entire nation was put under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. While some form of normalcy has been restored, the lockdown period has inevitably affected the deliveries of the new 2020 Honda Africa Twin.

The previous model of the Honda Africa Twin was available in India only with Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). However, with the 2020 model, Honda introduced the Manual Transmission (MT) variant of the motorcycle in our country. As per the latest reports, the deliveries of the 2020 Africa Twin MT variant are expected to commence in July, next month. However, it is the DCT variant whose delivered are said to be delayed until at least January 2021. That’s a long waiting period, isn’t it?

The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin is powered by a bigger, 1,084cc parallel-twin engine which has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 101 PS and 105 Nm of peak torque. Honda says that this liquid-cooled mill has 12% more power and 11% more torque when compared to the previous model.

In terms of electronics, the 2020 Honda Africa Twin comes equipped with 6-axis IMU, Ride-by-Wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Cruise Control and Six Riding Modes - Tour, Urban, Gravel, Off-road and two user modes. The 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen display has also been added and it supports Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin MT is available in Pearl Glare White colour option and costs INR 15.35 lakh* whereas the DCT variant, which comes in Darkness Black Metallic colour option, will set you back by INR 16.10 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom, PAN-India