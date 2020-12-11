How different is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition from the Std model?

With the launch of the new Hornet 2.0 in late August 2020, Honda entered the 180-200cc segment in India. Almost 3 months later, the Japanese company introduced the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition to commemorate Honda’s 800 Grand Prix victories in MotoGP. While both the models are mechanically identical, their liveries are quite different. So, to explain the aesthetic differences between the Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition and the Standard model, we’ve come with a comparison video.

While juxtaposing the Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition and the Standard model, it’s instantly noticeable that the former has a much more prominent presence thanks to the striking Repsol Edition livery. The orange alloy wheels are eye-catching and help the motorcycle to stand out of the crowd. On the contrary, the Standard model comes with the usual black alloy wheels.

The pair of golden USD front forks can be found on both the models, however, they somehow look better on the Repsol Edition. Another primary aesthetic difference is the decals. The standard model bears bold ‘Hornet’ logos on the fuel tank whereas Honda has ensured that there’s more than enough ‘Repsol’ badges on the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition. You will find them on the fuel tank, front fender, and even on the rear cowl.

The Standard variant of the Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in four colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. On the other hand, the Repsol Edition is a paint scheme in itself as it includes a combination of orange, red, and white.

Although looks are subjective and so are the colour choices, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the Repsol Edition of the Honda Hornet 2.0 appears to have an edge over the bike’s Standard model. Wouldn’t you agree? No wonder why Honda is asking a premium for it. Yeah, that’s right. At INR 1,28,927 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Repsol Edition costs 2,000 bucks more than the Standard variant.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.