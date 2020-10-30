Honda Big Wing dealerships now open in Mumbai & Bengaluru

Honda sells its premium range of motorcycles via its Big Wing dealerships. The Japanese company opened its first Big Wing showroom in Gurugram last year. Now, expanding its network in the country to reach out as many customers as possible, Honda has inaugurated two new Big Wing outlets in India.

Honda Big Wing dealership is now open in Mumbai and Bengaluru. These two new showrooms take the total number of premium sales outlets of the company in India to three. Customers will find Honda’s premium products in these dealerships, ranging from the newly launched H’ness CB 350 to the mighty Gold Wing.

Speaking regarding the two new Honda Big Wing dealerships, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

In September, our latest global motorcycle H'ness CB 350 introduced new excitement for mid-size motorcycle riders and the initial response has been very overwhelming. Our next step is to expand Honda Big Wing (Honda's exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated and immersive experience closer to our customers. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate our marquee Big Wing Topline in Bangalore and Mumbai for Honda's entire premium motorcycle range. Going ahead, our new Big Wing for mid-size motorcycle up to 500cc and Big Wing Topline for the entire premium motorcycle range will bring Honda's fun motorcycles closer to the customers. At the same time, as we enter the festivals, Honda has upped the excitement even more with our biggest ever festival celebrations with savings going up to INR 43,000.

The latest Honda H’ness CB 350 has been received quite well by the enthusiasts. Since it is one of Honda’s premium products, it is being sold via the brand’s Big Wing dealerships. So far, the new retro-modern motorcycle was only available at Honda Big Wing in Gurugram. Now, with the opening of two new such showrooms in different cities, Honda will be able to make the H’ness CB 350 available to many more customers.

