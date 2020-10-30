Honda Hornet 2.0-based Adventure model imagined - IAB Rendering

Honda entered the 180-200cc segment in the Indian market with the launch of the Hornet 2.0 earlier this year. The new motorcycle grabbed a lot of attention before it finally broke cover. Honda has done a good job in ensuring that the Hornet 2.0 is a worthy successor and would be able to make a place of its own in the ever-competitive Indian motorcycle industry.

Now, the new Honda Hornet 2.0 tries to woo in buyers with its striking looks and segment-first features. Considering the fact that the (affordable) adventure motorcycle category in the domestic market is on an uprising, IndianAutosBlog.com’s in-house digital artist Shoeb, couldn’t resist but to come up with a rendering of a dual-sport model based on the new Honda Hornet 2.0.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure rendering shows how the front end of the motorcycle has been changed to accommodate a somewhat larger quarter fairing. This adds that missing ADV appearance to the dual-sport model. We also see a small front beak and a slightly modified headlamp. Of course, the riding stance on the Hornet 2.0 Adventure is more upright and relaxed. Shoeb has also accounted for the wind buffeting by using a decent-sized windscreen.

To ensure that both the rider and pillion are at utmost comfort, the Honda Hornet 2.0-based Adventure model features a large and single-piece seat. While the suspension set up appears to have been left unchanged, we do see a set of dual-purpose tyres. The Hornet 2.0 Adventure also uses a large belly pan and a redesigned side-mounted exhaust. The tail section of the ADV is also different from that of the Hornet 2.0 and features a larger grab rail and tweaked taillamp.

Overall, the Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure looks pretty neat. It should be able to give some good competition to the Hero XPulse 200, which has been quite trending these days amongst the adventure enthusiasts in the country. Just like XPulse 200, what might act against the Hornet 2.0 Adventure is its engine.

The Hornet 2.0 uses a 184cc single-cylinder engine that comes with Honda’s HET and PGM-Fi technologies. The air-cooled motor is capable of delivering 12.26 PS at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. These aren’t the best figures for an ADV but they should get the job done for an entry-level and affordable dual-sport motorcycle.

What’s your take on the Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure rendering? Do share your views in the comments.

