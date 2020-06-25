Honda Grazia BS6 specs, full pricing revealed - IAB Report

The Honda Grazia BS6 specs have been revealed. The Japanese two-wheeler brand has also released the official pricing of both the variants of the new 125cc scooter.

The Honda Grazia BS6 is available in 4 colour choices including Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matte Axis Grey.

The Honda Grazia BS6 with a bunch of new features was launched yesterday. However, its official specifications along with full pricing weren’t revealed. Honda has now released all the details of the new Grazia BS6.

Honda Grazia BS6 Specs

The new Honda Grazia BS6 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 6.07 kW or 8.25 PS of maximum power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. This air-cooled mill has Honda’s PGM-Fi along with the HET (Honda Eco Technology) and eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) for smoother operation, improved performance, and enhanced fuel efficiency.

AspectSpecifications
TypeFan cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine
Displacement124cc
Max Power6.07 kW or 8.25 PS at 6000 rpm
Max Torque10.3 Nm at  5000 rpm
Fuel SystemPGM-Fi
Bore x Stroke50.0 mm x 63.1 mm
Compression Ratio10:1

Honda Grazia BS6 Dimensions

The 108 kg Honda Grazia BS6 measures 1,829 mm long and 707 mm wide. It is 1167 mm tall and has a seat height of 708 mm.

AspectMeasurements
Length1829 mm
Width707 mm
Height1167 mm
Wheelbase1260 mm
Ground Clearance171 mm
Kerb Weight108 kg
Seat Height708 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity5.3 litres

Honda Grazia BS6 Key Features

  • Idling stop system
  • Redesigned glove box
  • Side stand indicator with engine cut off function
  • Stylish muffler protector
  • Jet-inspired taillamp
  • Front disc brake
  • External fuel cap
  • LED headlamp
  • LED position lamp

Honda Grazia BS6 Key Price, Colour & Variant

The Honda Grazia BS6 has two variants - Standard and Deluxe. Both of them are available in 4 colour choices including Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matte Axis Grey.

VariantPrice*
Honda Grazia Standard BS6 (Drum Brake)INR 73,912
Honda Grazia Deluxe BS6 (Disc Brake)INR 80,978

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Honda Grazia BS6 - Image Gallery

