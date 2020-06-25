Honda Grazia BS6 specs, full pricing revealed - IAB Report

The Honda Grazia BS6 specs have been revealed. The Japanese two-wheeler brand has also released the official pricing of both the variants of the new 125cc scooter.

The Honda Grazia BS6 with a bunch of new features was launched yesterday. However, its official specifications along with full pricing weren’t revealed. Honda has now released all the details of the new Grazia BS6.

Honda Grazia BS6 Specs

The new Honda Grazia BS6 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 6.07 kW or 8.25 PS of maximum power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. This air-cooled mill has Honda’s PGM-Fi along with the HET (Honda Eco Technology) and eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) for smoother operation, improved performance, and enhanced fuel efficiency.

Aspect Specifications Type Fan cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine Displacement 124cc Max Power 6.07 kW or 8.25 PS at 6000 rpm Max Torque 10.3 Nm at 5000 rpm Fuel System PGM-Fi Bore x Stroke 50.0 mm x 63.1 mm Compression Ratio 10:1

Honda Grazia BS6 Dimensions

The 108 kg Honda Grazia BS6 measures 1,829 mm long and 707 mm wide. It is 1167 mm tall and has a seat height of 708 mm.

Aspect Measurements Length 1829 mm Width 707 mm Height 1167 mm Wheelbase 1260 mm Ground Clearance 171 mm Kerb Weight 108 kg Seat Height 708 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 5.3 litres

Honda Grazia BS6 Key Features

Idling stop system

Redesigned glove box

Side stand indicator with engine cut off function

Stylish muffler protector

Jet-inspired taillamp

Front disc brake

External fuel cap

LED headlamp

LED position lamp

Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin deliveries delayed until 2021

Honda Grazia BS6 Key Price, Colour & Variant

The Honda Grazia BS6 has two variants - Standard and Deluxe. Both of them are available in 4 colour choices including Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matte Axis Grey.

Variant Price* Honda Grazia Standard BS6 (Drum Brake) INR 73,912 Honda Grazia Deluxe BS6 (Disc Brake) INR 80,978