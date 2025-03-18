BYD Unveils Super e-Platform with 1000kW Charging and 1084bhp Power

BYD has introduced its cutting-edge Super e-Platform, featuring a high-performance drivetrain and ultra-fast charging capabilities. Anchored by the latest version of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade battery, the platform supports charging speeds of up to 1000kW, enabling an impressive 249 miles of range in just five minutes.

Set to debut in the updated Han L saloon and Tang L SUV in China later this year, the platform also incorporates new high-revving electric motors, reaching a remarkable 30,511rpm, the highest for any mass-produced electric motor to date. The dual-motor setup generates a combined 1084bhp, offering blistering performance — 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds for the Han L and 3.6 seconds for the Tang L, with top speeds of 190mph and 178mph, respectively.

The new battery, termed a ‘flash-charge’ battery, maintains high charging power throughout, sustaining up to 600kW even at 90% charge. BYD is also planning to install 4000+ supercharging stations across China to support this breakthrough technology.

