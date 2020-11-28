Honda Goldwing to have radar-based adaptive cruise control - Report

While radar-based safety features can now be found in many cars, they aren't that common in case of motorcycles. Some brands, however, have been working tirelessly to bring this technology to motorbikes. For example, the brand-new Ducati Multistrada V4 is integrated with radar-based tech. In fact, it’s the first motorcycle in the world to feature the revolutionary front and rear radar systems. BMW Motorrad has also announced that its future bikes will come equipped with its new Active Cruise Control (ACC) safety and convenience feature. Now, it's Honda’s turn.

There’s a bunch of leaked patent images that reveal that Honda is working to incorporate what seems to be a radar-based adaptive cruise control in its future Goldwing cruiser. It can be seen in the pictures that the radar sensor would be located in the middle of the Honda Goldwing’s massive headlamps. Apparently, there’s sufficient space in that area to fit the radar sensor and hide it in plain sight thus enabling it to function uninterruptedly without spoiling the motorcycle’s looks. The patent images also suggest that Honda would use a sponge-type material to fill the gap between the radar sensor and bodywork to prevent vibrations from the fairing being transmitted to the radar sensor.

Since the radar-based tech available on the Multistrada V4 and upcoming BMW Motorrad motorcycles is jointly developed by the respective companies and Bosch, the Honda Goldwing will likely have a Bosch radar sensor too. Another fact that solidifies this claim is that Honda already uses Bosch radar sensors for some of its cars.

While there’s no word about this from Honda itself, it is being speculated that it would be by 2022 when we get to see the new Goldwing fitted with a hi-tech radar-based adaptive cruise control. Who knows, perhaps, more motorcycles with radar-based tech would be announced by then.

