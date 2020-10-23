Touring-friendly BMW R 18 Classic unveiled, India launch in 2021?

BMW Motorrad launched the all-new R 18 power cruiser in India just last month. Now, the German brand has revealed the touring-friendly version of the gigantic motorcycle and it is called the R 18 Classic.

The new BMW R 18 Classic gets additional parts and components that make it a much more touring-oriented motorcycle than the original R 18. For example, BMW Motorrad uses a large windscreen to keep wind buffeting at bay and allow the rider to cruise at triple-digit speeds with ease for longer durations. The company has also slapped on a pair of saddlebags that matches the overall quality, look, and premium-ness of the R 18 Classic. They appear to be large enough to hold a good amount of luggage.

Apart from the aforementioned additions, we also see a pair of auxiliary LED lights mounted at the front of the BMW R 18 Classic. They should provide the necessary illumination while travelling during the dark. The R 18 Classic also gets a 16-inch front wheel instead of a 19-inch unit from the original R 18. BMW Motorrad has also added a pillion seat, however, we are still a bit sceptical about the comfort that it has to offer.

In terms of engine and performance, the BMW R 18 Classic will feature the same 1802cc gigantic boxer mill that is capable of putting down 158 Nm of torque to the rear wheel via a shaft-drive. As for the power output, we have 91 hp at our disposal.

While the BMW R 18 has two variants, Standard and First Edition, the R 18 Classic will be available in only the First Edition trim right from the launch. Speaking of, BMW Motorrad remains tight-lipped regarding the arrival of the R 18 Classic in India. Perhaps, the company is currently gauging the market response for the original R 18 and would bring the touring-friendly version of the motorcycle later, maybe sometime next year. What do you think?

