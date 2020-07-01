BMW Motorrad announces Active Cruise Control for its future bikes

BMW Motorrad has announced its new Active Cruise Control (ACC) safety and convenience feature. It is a rider assistance system which will be incorporated in future BMW Motorrad bikes.

An Active Cruise Control system provides relaxed cruising without having to manually adapt to the driving speed of the vehicle in front. It is not a brand-new technology. It is being used in cars for many years now but is not the standard in motorcycles to date. However, BMW Motorrad will soon offer this type of rider assistance system in its bikes, thus, providing motorcyclists with completely new and comfortable riding experience.

BMW Motorrad developed the Active Crusie Control rider assistance system in cooperation with its partner Bosch. The ACC provides maximum comfort for the demanding touring motorcyclist by automatically regulating the speed set by the rider and the distance to the vehicle driving in front. The system automatically regulates the vehicle speed when the distance to the vehicle in front is reduced and keeps the distance defined by the rider. This distance can be varied in three stages.

Both the riding speed as well as the distance to the vehicle in front can be set conveniently using a button. The individual settings are displayed on the TFT instrument cluster. The new BMW Motorrad ACC has two selectable control characteristics: comfortable or dynamic, in which the acceleration and deceleration behaviour is changed accordingly. The distance control can also be deactivated in order to be able to use the Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC).

The BMW Motorrad Active Cruise Control also works when the rider is cornering. The speed of the motorcycle is automatically reduced if required and a comfortable lean angle is aimed at. With an increasing lean angle, however, the braking and acceleration dynamics are limited in order to maintain a stable rideability and not to unsettle the rider by abrupt braking or acceleration.

The BMW Motorrad ACC is a rider assistance system that leaves the responsibility with the rider and allows him to intervene at all times. That is also because the new ACC only responds to moving vehicles. Stationary vehicles – like at the end of a traffic jam or at traffic lights – are not considered. In such cases, the rider has to do the braking.

At the moment, the German motorcycle company has not revealed any specific details as to by when and in which future BMW Motorrad bikes would the ACC be introduced.