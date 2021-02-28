Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Apache RTR 160 - Top-End Performance Test

Hero MotoCorp has done a fantastic job with the Xtreme 160R. We were quite impressed with this motorcycle when we reviewed it last year. It has got the looks, features, and performance to give a good fight to its rivals. Speaking of, the Hero Xtreme 160R faces direct competition from the TVS Apache RTR 160, one of the well-established models in the segment. So, which one of these two motorcycles has a better top-end performance? The video below tries to answer this question.

The video shows a top-end performance test between the Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160. Two long drag races are conducted. In the first attempt, the Apache gets off the mark quickly and takes the lead. It continues to increase the gap and within a few seconds reaches a top speed of 124km/h and leaves the Xtreme behind, which could achieve 118km/h. For the second run, the riders switch motorcycles. Again, the RTR 160 takes charge. Although the Xtreme 160R tries hard, he couldn’t just keep up with the TVS.

On paper, the Apache RTR 160 is slightly more powerful than the Xtreme 160R. The former has 15.52PS of max power and 13.9Nm of peak torque whereas the latter has 15PS and 14Nm. Following is the spec sheet of both bikes.

Engine Specs Hero Xtreme 160R TVS Apache RTR 160 Type 4-stroke, air-cooled, 2-valve 4-stroke, air-cooled, 2-valve Displacement 163cc 159.7cc Max power 15PS at 8500rpm 15.52PS at 8400rpm Max torque 14Nm at 6500rpm 13.9Nm at 7000rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

If we talk about the weight, the Xtreme 160R tips the scale at 139.5kg. On the other hand, the Apache RTR 160 weighs 140kg.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition to Launch Soon

Dimensions Hero Xtreme 160R TVS Apache RTR 160 Length 2029mm 2085mm Width 793mm 730mm Height 1052mm 1105mm Wheelbase 1327mm 1300mm Seat height 790mm 790mm Ground clearance 167mm 180mm Kerb Weight 138.5kg (single disc), 139.5kg (dual disc) 139kg (single disc), 140kg (dual disc)

Coming to the prices, both bikes are available in two variants - single disc and dual disc. There is a marginal price difference between them. Following is a table for reference.

Hero Xtreme 160R TVS Apache RTR 160 Variant Price* Variant Price* Single Disc INR 1,03,900 Single Disc 1,02,070 Dual Disc INR 1,06,950 Dual Disc 1,05,070

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi