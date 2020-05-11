Hero Xtreme 160R expected to be launched soon - IAB Report

The all-new Hero Xtreme 160R was listed on the company’s official website in March, which hinted that its launch was imminent. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in its launch. Since Hero MotoCorp has restarted its operations now, it could launch the highly anticipated Xtreme 160R in India soon.

Following the Indian Govt’s guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, Hero MotoCorp has restarted its manufacturing facilities. The company has also resumed its retail operations and reopened more than 1,500 touchpoints including authorised dealerships and service centres. In just 3 days after reopening, the company’s dealerships have sold 10,000+ units.

Since things appear to be slowly getting back on track, Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the pending BS6 XPulse 200 and the much-awaited (BS6) Hero Xtreme 160R. With the latter, the company will re-enter the hot 160-200 cc segment.

The Hero Xtreme 160R was unveiled at the Hero World 2020 event. The 160 cc motorcycle was quick to grasp attention thanks to its dynamic styling. Speaking of styling, the Xtreme 160R is one of the best-looking bikes Hero MotoCorp has ever made.

Hero Xtreme 160R Key Features

Digital instrument cluster with negative display

LED side turn indicators

Side stand engine cut-off

Hazard lights

Full-LED headlight

Smoked-out LED taillight

Integrated pillion grab rails

Integrated engine kill and start switch

Hero Xtreme 160R Specs

Although Hero hasn’t revealed the full spec sheet of the Xtreme 160R, we do know that the bike has a 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which produces 15 BHP of power and 14 Nm of torque. Hero MotoCorp claims that this engine is capable of taking the motorcycle from 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

Hero MotoCorp is expected to price the Xtreme 160R in the INR 90,000-95,000* range. When launched, it will go directly against the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi