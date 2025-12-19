2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Launched with LED Blinkers and Fresh Colours

Bajaj Auto has introduced the updated 2026 Pulsar 220F in India, giving its iconic fully-faired motorcycle a subtle yet relevant refresh. Priced at ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Pulsar 220F is now available across Bajaj dealerships nationwide.

For 2026, the Pulsar 220F gets refreshed graphics and four new colour options — Black Cherry Red, Black Ink Blue, Black Copper Beige, and Green Light Copper. Adding to its modern appeal, Bajaj has equipped the motorcycle with new LED turn indicators, bringing the ageing design in line with current styling trends while retaining its familiar sporty silhouette.

Feature-wise, the Pulsar 220F continues to offer a well-rounded package aimed at everyday riders. It comes with a digital instrument console featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Ride Connect app support, and turn-by-turn navigation. Braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes supported by single-channel ABS, while five-spoke alloy wheels complete the setup.

Powering the motorcycle is the trusted 220cc single-cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i engine. The fuel-injected, oil-cooled motor produces 20.9 PS at 8,500 rpm, delivering a balance of performance, efficiency, and long-term reliability that has defined the Pulsar 220F’s popularity over the years.

With these updates, Bajaj aims to keep the Pulsar 220F relevant for riders seeking a proven, performance-oriented motorcycle with modern features and an aggressive road presence.