Hajime Aota Appointed Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Hajime Aota as the new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, effective 1 January 2026. The move signals Yamaha’s continued focus on strengthening its long-term strategy and leadership in the Indian market.

Mr. Aota brings extensive global experience in corporate strategy, planning, and new business development within the automotive and mobility space. Prior to this role, he served as Executive Officer at Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and Chief General Manager – Corporate Strategy Center at the company’s global headquarters in Japan. In this capacity, he led key initiatives spanning corporate strategy, sustainability, and digital transformation.

His international exposure includes senior leadership roles across Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Mr. Aota has also been closely associated with Yamaha’s future-facing initiatives, having served as Chairperson of Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley (YMVSV). There, he oversaw strategic investments in emerging areas such as robotics, advanced transportation, fintech, insurtech, digital health, and data-driven technologies.

A key contributor to Yamaha Motor’s long-term roadmap, Mr. Aota played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s 2030 vision, “Art for Human Possibilities,” and continues to support its execution across global markets. His appointment is expected to further align Yamaha Motor India with the parent company’s global priorities, especially in innovation-led growth and digital initiatives.

Mr. Aota is an alumnus of Keio University, Japan, with a degree in Political Science, and has completed the Program for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School.