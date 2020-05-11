Hero MotoCorp has commenced its retail operations with reopening of more than 1,500 touchpoints. The company’s dealerships have sold over 10,000 two-wheelers in just 3 days after the operations have been restarted.

Hero MotoCorp halted operations across its production plants and made WFH (Work From Home) mandatory for all its offices from 22 March 2020 because of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. While the country is still under lockdown, the concerned authorities have given some relaxation in various parts of the nation.

On 1 May 2020, the Indian Government announced a set of new guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities. On 4 May 2020, Hero MotoCorp reopened its manufacturing facilities located in Gurugram and Dharuhera in the State of Haryana and Haridwar in the State of Uttarakhand. On 7 May 2020, the company started dispatching vehicles from its manufacturing facilities for the current fiscal year (FY 2021).

The 1,500+ customer touchpoints including authorised dealerships and service centres that have been opened contribute to around 30% of Hero MotoCorp's domestic retail sales. In just 3 days after reopening, the company’s dealerships have sold 10,000+ units. This figure for the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters isn’t huge but considering the immense impact on the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still decent.

While resuming its operations across the country, Hero MotoCorp has kept the safety and well-being of everyone as its top-most priority. The company has issued a ‘Restart Manual’ to all its manufacturing facilities, dealerships, service centres and parts distributors. These elaborative ‘Restart Manuals’ cover various activities for resuming operations and provide guidance on several aspects such as the use of PPEs, deep cleaning, staff training, entry protocols, customer entry protocols, social distancing, delivery norms, hygiene/care of tools, and much more.